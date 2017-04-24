Norwalk grad wins BGSU Goodman journalism scholarship

Courtney Brown, a junior multiplatform journalism major and a transfer student from Firelands College in Huron, is the winner of a $500 scholarship for current university students. Brown, a Norwalk High School graduate, is a reporter at The BG News and is expected to become an editor in the next academic year.

Brionna Scebbi of Cleveland won a $250 scholarship for incoming freshmen. Scebbi will enroll at BGSU next fall and plans to work at The BG News and storytelling with online platforms at the university. She is a senior at Saint Joseph Academy and is editor of the high school newspaper, The Jaguar Beat. She has been active with that newspaper all four years of high school.

The scholarship is named for Terry Goodman, a 1978 BGSU journalism graduate who was sports editor of The BG News. He went on to win 39 state and national journalism awards during a reporting career with The Sentinel-Tribune of Bowling Green, The Chronicle Telegram of Elyria, the Sandusky Register and the Lorain Journal (later The Morning Journal) of Lorain. At the Journal, he was sports editor and then associate managing editor in charge of the daily layout and design from 1980 until his death from cancer in 1996.

The awards are intended for students who work at the campus newspaper, The BG News. They are sponsored by the BG News Alumni Society and presented by the Department of Journalism and Public Relations.

The BG News Alumni Society was established in 2002 to provide alumni support for current BG News staff and raise funds in support of student scholarships.