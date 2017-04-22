Norwalk Elks honor Norwalk High School's Andrew Herner

Herner is the son of Matthew and Lisa Herner, of Norwalk.

Some of Andrew Herner's achievements include: Honor Roll (all four years), outstanding art student (freshman, junior), academic varsity letter winner (all four years), and National Honor Society inductee (junior, senior).

His athletic achievements for tennis include: Team Northern Ohio League champion, team MVP, first team all-NOL, Silver Racquet Scholar athlete award and honorable mention all-Northwest District.

Herner's extra-curricular activities include: Varsity tennis, non-competitive basketball, electric guitar and art. Andrew is very involved in the community and has worked for the Huron County Board of Elections. He has also volunteered for multiple organizations such as Care Works and The Pittsburgh Project.

He plans on attending Michigan State University with a major in communications. He also would like to study abroad.