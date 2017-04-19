Replacement levy would bring 1973 tax up to date

According to school documents, the levy would replace the tax issue established in 1973. The values of the tax have not been updated to reflect the current value of the property. The district would like to bring it up to current value. The board approved putting the replacement on the ballot unanimously.

The levy will not change in purpose, according to school documents.

The proposed tax will “replace an existing tax levy for the purpose of adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites,” the documents said.

“It’s up for renewal this year,” superintendent Ralph Moore said. “We’re keeping the same millage, but we’re just bringing it up to today's value. It current brings in $80,000 with 1.8 millage. The replacement would keep the 1.8 millage and bring it up to about $187,000.”

The superintendent and treasurer Stephanie Hanna said the school had three options as the levy is coming up for renewal: write a new levy, which could increase the millage and bring it up to today’s value; keep the current one with the 1973 property values or write a replacement levy.

“We’ve added on the elementary building and MAC (Monroeville Athletic Complex),” Moore said.

“That’s increased the property value. Also, the levy is based off of numbers from 1973. … We will eventually need to get a new roof and the high school building is having (severe waterline issues). We need to bring it up to today’s value so we don’t dip into the general fund account for anything or any emergencies.”

The renewal levy is set to go on the November ballot.

In other business, the district is looking for a new member to finish board member Brian Watt’s term. Watt handed in his resignation Monday night during a closed-door session, citing personal reasons.

The board hopes to have a replacement in his position by early May and would finish Watt’s term though Jan. 1. The new member could choose to run for the November election to remain on the school board.

Applications are available on the district website at http://www.monroevilleschools.org or can be picked up in the board office located at 101 West Street, Monroeville. The deadline to return the completed application is 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Contact Monroeville Board President Nancy Brown at nbrown@monroevilleschools.org with any questions.