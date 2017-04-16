logo

Norwalk High School

Norwalk Kiwanis honor Norwalk High School's Berry, Rinner and Weaver

The Norwalk Kiwanis has named Norwalk High School seniors Anessa Berry, Griffin Rinner and Logan Weaver as the April students of the month.

Anessa Berry is the daughter of Sean and Amy Berry.

Her extra-curricular activities include: Teen Leadership Corps,  National Honor Society,  4-H Club , volunteering at the Carriage House and as an elementary school tutor, varsity swimming  and varsity tennis.

Anessa Berry’s accomplishments, awards and honors include: State qualifier in tennis , three-year letter winner in tennis,  MVP award in tennis,  Coach Berry award in tennis,  first team all Northern Ohio League  (three years in a row in tennis), Academic All Ohio , four-year letter winner in swimming,  coach’s award in swim ming and Norwalk Elks March student of the month.

Griffin is the son of Rinner Helene Ellis-Rinner and Steve Rinner.

His extra-curricular activities, accomplishments, awards and honors include: Football, basketballl, National Honor Society, Teen Leadership Corps, secnd team All-Ohio punter and captain of football and basketball teams.

Griffin Rinner plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to study biology (pre-med) to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Weaver is the son of Barry and Lisa Schnellinger.

His extra-curricular activities, accomplishments, awards and honors include: Soccer, world language club,  National Honor Society, Academic All-Ohio, All-District player, three-year varsity letter winner and team M.V.P.

Weaver plans to study French and education at the University of Toledo, hopefully one day teaching high school students.

