Norwalk Kiwanis honor Norwalk High School's Berry, Rinner and Weaver

Anessa Berry is the daughter of Sean and Amy Berry.
Her extra-curricular activities include: Teen Leadership Corps,
National Honor Society,
4-H Club
, volunteering at the Carriage House and as an elementary school tutor, varsity swimming and varsity tennis.
Anessa Berry’s accomplishments, awards and honors include: State qualifier in tennis
, three-year letter winner in tennis,
MVP award in tennis,
Coach Berry award in tennis,
first team all Northern Ohio League (three years in a row in tennis), Academic All Ohio
, four-year letter winner in swimming,
coach’s award in swim
ming and Norwalk Elks March student of the month.
Griffin is the son of Rinner Helene Ellis-Rinner and Steve Rinner.
His extra-curricular activities, accomplishments, awards and honors include: Football, basketballl, National Honor Society, Teen Leadership Corps, secnd team All-Ohio punter and captain of football and basketball teams.
Griffin Rinner plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to study biology (pre-med) to become an orthopedic surgeon.
Weaver is the son of Barry and Lisa Schnellinger.
His extra-curricular activities, accomplishments, awards and honors include: Soccer, world language club, National Honor Society, Academic All-Ohio, All-District player, three-year varsity letter winner and team M.V.P.
Weaver plans to study French and education at the University of Toledo, hopefully one day teaching high school students.