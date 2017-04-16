Norwalk Kiwanis honor Norwalk High School's Berry, Rinner and Weaver

Anessa Berry is the daughter of Sean and Amy Berry.

Her extra-curricular activities include: Teen Leadership Corps, National Honor Society, 4-H Club , volunteering at the Carriage House and as an elementary school tutor, varsity swimming and varsity tennis.

Anessa Berry’s accomplishments, awards and honors include: State qualifier in tennis , three-year letter winner in tennis, MVP award in tennis, Coach Berry award in tennis, first team all Northern Ohio League (three years in a row in tennis), Academic All Ohio , four-year letter winner in swimming, coach’s award in swim ming and Norwalk Elks March student of the month.

Griffin is the son of Rinner Helene Ellis-Rinner and Steve Rinner.

His extra-curricular activities, accomplishments, awards and honors include: Football, basketballl, National Honor Society, Teen Leadership Corps, secnd team All-Ohio punter and captain of football and basketball teams.

Griffin Rinner plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to study biology (pre-med) to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Weaver is the son of Barry and Lisa Schnellinger.

His extra-curricular activities, accomplishments, awards and honors include: Soccer, world language club, National Honor Society, Academic All-Ohio, All-District player, three-year varsity letter winner and team M.V.P.

Weaver plans to study French and education at the University of Toledo, hopefully one day teaching high school students.