Junior Leadership Academy helps Ronald McDonald House

As educators, our teaching should extend beyond our individual disciplines. We have a vested interest in creating students who are not only “book smart’ but also “community smart”. When I say “community smart,” I mean good citizens who help create good communities. This is the reason we have the Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) at Norwalk Middle School.

At the beginning of school last year, Mr. Nick Lee, a Norwalk High School history teacher and Teen Leadership Corps adviser, asked if his TLC students could come to our middle school once every two weeks to host a leadership academy. This answer was a no-brainer; of course they could come and help develop leadership skills. He and his students engage our students in leadership activities that help develop our students into great leaders who are community-minded. The high school students help the middle school students “see” they have the ability to lead and to make the world a better place through their leadership.

Our students have helped the high school students with the all-night dance party at the high school, but they wanted to get more involved this year. They wanted to get involved in the high school’s can tab collection for Ronald McDonald House.

Two of our students, Hayleigh Mills and Erin Bleile, really led the JLA charge. They set a goal to collect 40 pounds of tabs. In our Maker Space, they used the laser to build mini-houses with our class team names on them. These houses were used to collect the tabs during the day.

Additionally, they offered incentive points for team wars to the teams who brought in the most tabs. In exchange for meeting our goal, I agreed to dress like Ronald McDonald. Knowing how light these tabs are, I did not think they had a chance.

Throughout the drive, Hayleigh and Erin read messages from people who have benefited from Ronald McDonald House over the announcements; they gave updates of where we stood in our collection; and they challenged our student body to be good citizens by donating to such a worthy cause. They used the leadership skills they learned in JLA to lead our students and teachers. The end result of their organization and leadership was the collection of almost 80 pounds of tabs. I believed we could collect a lot, but they almost doubled our goal. I guess I will be a clown for a day.

The moral of the story is that our students are not only becoming “book smart”; they are also becoming “community smart.” Hayleigh, Erin, JLA and our entire student body and staff stepped up to the challenge. They embraced helping others and making our world a better place. They showed the true meaning of being great citizens. Even though they were only collecting can tabs, all of them realized they were helping others in need. This simple event helped the students realize that becoming involved in helping others will create a stronger community.

Keep on Truckin’.​

Local columnist Gary Swartz is the Norwalk Middle School principal.