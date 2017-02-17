Edison, Perkins advance to Firelands Challenge finals

Perkins led the competition throughout the regular season and finished with 342 cumulative points. Edison, the defending champs, finished the season with 338 points.

Perkins High School won its sixth round match, scoring 57 points against Monroeville (37 points) and Bellevue (23 points). Edison High School won its match scoring 59 points against Margaretta (37 points) and Sandusky (15 points)

The third place finisher, Huron, the fourth-place finisher, St. Paul, and the fifth-place finisher, Monroeville, advance to the playoff Match on Feb. 27. The winner of that match will join Perkins and Edison in the Championship Round. Huron finished the season with 278 points. St. Paul finished with 249 points. Monroeville finished with 234 points.

The Championship Round consists of three matches. Those matches are scheduled for March 2, 6 and 9. The school with the highest cumulative score at the end of those matches will be declared the Firelands Challenge champion for 2016-17.

Edison has won the last four titles.

The Firelands Challenge Program is sponsored by the North Point Educational Service Center. The center is a regional educational services provider that supports and assists 27 school systems and over 38,000 students in north central Ohio.