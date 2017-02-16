Norwalk schools technology director resigns

Jeff Braumberger, who worked for the district for three years, turned in his resignation effective July 31 — the end of his contract. He provided no reason for leaving in his Jan. 27 letter to the district.

The school board accepted his resignation, and two retirements, during Tuesday’s meeting.

Don Nardecchia, an education assistant at Norwalk High School for 12 1/2 years, is retiring effective May 26. In his letter to the board, Nardecchia suggested the way “to improve student achievement would be to begin a campaign of re-engaging parents at the high school level” by having them “become partners in the educational process.” He also encouraged to the district to reach out to parents and concluded by saying “the community needs to understand so much more could be accomplished if more parents cared.”

Also retiring is bus driver Jean Spettle, effective Jan. 20.

“It’s a difficult position for the district to fill,” Superintendent George Fisk said.

In addition, the board accepted the bid from Cardinal Bus Sales for two Bluebird school buses at a cost of $92,517 each.

Also Tuesday, the board accepted the following donations: $670 from First United Church; $1,670 in teacher grants from the Fund for Huron County; and $4,000 in health education grants from Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

In addition, the board heard information about the March 18 annual celebration of the arts event, which supports the Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools. Board member John Lendrum said last year’s gala raised between $17,000 and $20,000.

Nearly 20 “best of the best” pieces of student artwork will be displayed at the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center. Entertainment will be provided by Elec Simon, who currently is a soloist for the Cleveland Cavaliers Qstix and was a 10-year cast member of the off-Broadway show “Stomp.”

“It should be a fun evening. I encourage everyone to go,” Lendrum said.

League Elementary Principal Adam Kreischer, during the educational spotlight, shared that students studied coding for two quarters as part of the technology curriculum. He defined coding as giving a computer a set of instructions so it can solve a problem or perform a task.

“The kids have done a good job with coding and they’ve really enjoyed it,” Kreischer said.

Also, the board and Kreischer honored the League students who earned the top three places in the League Elementary fourth-grade spelling bee: Lauren Brown (winner), Addyson O’Rork (second place) and Dylan Pigman (third).

Kreischer said this was the best spelling bee in his six years at the school. The principal, who moderates the contest, also said the words were harder to pronounce as it progressed.

“I look for big things from them. The Huron County Spelling Bee is coming up this spring,” Kreischer added.

Brown, O’Rork and Pigman will represent League in the county competition and will compete against students through the eighth grade.