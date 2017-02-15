College Credit Plus process for next school year starts today

College Credit Plus debuted at the start of the 2015-2016 school year, with more than 52,000 students participating and getting a jump start on college, saving more than $120 million in college tuition costs.

College Credit Plus provides students with the opportunity to take college classes offered by any Ohio public college or university, or from any participating private postsecondary institution, at their high school, on the college or university campus, or online. The program allows students to explore college interests sooner and to earn college credits toward a degree before graduating from high school. It is free to families when students take courses offered by Ohio public colleges and universities.

Beginning Feb. 15, public high school students may notify their principal of their interest to participate, and must declare their intent to participate by April 1. This includes students who participated in the first and/or second year of College Credit Plus. The application window for nonpublic and homeschool students opens Feb. 20 and closes April 15; those students may send their letter of intent to participate to the Ohio Department of Education, 25 S. Front St., Columbus, OH 43215.

In an effort to give more students and families the opportunity to save on the cost of college, College Credit Plus now includes a summer term. Credits earned by taking courses through College Credit Plus during a summer term will be applied to students’ high school and college transcripts during the fall. Students and parents should check the summer term registration deadline for the college or university from which the student intends to take courses.

“I encourage parents and students to talk about the opportunity College Credit Plus provides and how it fits into their academic plans. The exploration should include talking to their guidance counselor and determining whether they are academically and socially ready,” said John Carey, Ohio Department of Higher Education chancellor. “College affordability has been and continues to be a priority for the Kasich Administration, and College Credit Plus has been a big part of creating lower-cost pathways to help students get a certificate or degree for their careers.”

“College Credit Plus provides our high school students with challenging, advanced coursework while significantly cutting down the cost of college for Ohio’s families,” said Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction. “I’m encouraged by this investment in our children and families. With these opportunities, we are helping to provide Ohio's students with the skills needed for the future.”

For additional information on College Credit Plus, visit www.ohiohighered.org/ccp.