Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show set for March 5

The Western Reserve Ruritan Club wants to help you enjoy this warm winter by inviting you to attend the 27th Annual Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5 at Western Reserve Elementary School, Collins, on U.S. 20, three miles west of Wakeman, or seven miles east of Norwalk.

The show will include some old and some new farm toys, construction toys, die-cast cars and trucks, matchbox, Nascar, handmade wood toys, farm signs, equipment manuals and literature, sports cards, dolls, action figures, books, pressed steel toys, hot wheels, Tonka, Buddy L, and many other types of toys, collectibles and other miscellaneous items. As of Feb. 6, 42 tables have been reserved by 18 vendors from around Ohio, and many more are expected.

Admission is $2, and children under 12 accompanied by an adult will be admitted free. There is plenty of free parking, and a lunch counter will be available from the Hartland New Horizon 4-H Club. Door prizes donated by area businesses and individuals will be presented throughout the day.

The show is sponsored by the Western Reserve Ruritan Club, a local civic organization. The Ruritans use the proceeds from the show to sponsor two scholarships for Western Reserve students, donate to the Western Reserve Renaissance Program and Western Reserve Endowment Fund, and many other community needs.

For anyone desiring to set up at the show or simply needing more information, contact Rich Ruess at 419-668-4521 or Steve Zimmerman at 419-668-0940.