EHOVE students travel to D.C. for valuable training

Focusing on SkillsUSA’s pillars of compassion, hope, trust and stability, Leslie and Babka participated in leadership training designed for regional SkillsUSA officers to first learn, then bring back to their schools and fellow classmates.

“It taught me that there are so many more opportunities available for our youth that a lot of people have no idea about,” Babka said. “It really made me realize a lot of things that I never thought I was capable of.”

Gaining a working bond with other Ohio Northwest regional officers was important to the students to encourage teamwork, communication, leadership and friendship. Leslie, the Ohio Northwest regional reporter, and Babka, the Ohio Northwest regional secretary, developed a goodwill plan where they’ll travel to three other schools to encourage students to join SkillsUSA. Both students earned their Statesman’s pin, an acknowledgement of displaying outstanding qualities of leadership.

During their trip, the students were also able to visit several well-known D.C. area museums and monuments, as well as SkillsUSA Headquarters. They said they were very proud the regional chapter obtained two gold medals from the event — one for the opening and closing ceremonies and one for SkillsUSA trivia.

“SkillsUSA has had a huge impact on my life, and the friendships I've made a long with it will definitely stay with me forever,” Babka said. “I encourage everyone to join our organization because not only is it a great opportunity, but they are very accepting no matter what your background is, or where you came from.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The Ohio chapter provides its 31,500-plus career-technical education members, which includes many EHOVE students, the opportunity to participate in local, regional, state and national competitive events, and encourages students to give back to the community through various community service activities.

Special Olympics star

Job Connections student Max Parell is quite the skier.

He has the medals to prove it, from being a strong competitor in Special Olympics skiing events for about 10 years: an impressive nine gold, seven silver and five bronze.

Parell’s specialties are the giant slalom and downhill skiing events. His mother, Julie Parell, is an avid skier who taught him the advanced skills needed for his events. His father, Al Parell, said Max’s practice has paid off because he has consistently improved each year.

Anyone who has skied knows that everyone crashes, no matter how good you are. After a particularly “good” crash, Max Parell told his father he had a “yard sale,” meaning he crashed so hard that he and his equipment were scattered out in all directions like disorganized items at a yard sale.

Bringing home medals from Special Olympics each year is Parell’s goal. But through a parent’s eyes, his father sees what else it does for his son.

“Competition is always healthy but there’s more than that, like the friendships, self-esteem and physical exercise,” Al said.

Over the past 10 years, Parell has earned 21 medals from bronze to gold. At this year’s event held at Boston Mills Brandywine, he earned a third-place medal in giant slalom and a fourth-place ribbon in downhill skiing.

He doesn’t have plans to stop competing, or winning, anytime soon.

“I love it,” Parell said. “Victory is the greatest.”

Competition photos and a video provided by Parell’s family and friends are posted at www.Facebook.com/EHOVEworks.

If you know of an EHOVE student who has a notable accomplishment in sports, activities, clubs or other home school activities, contact Kendra Ward at 419-499-4663 ext. 232 or KWard@EHOVE.net.

EHOVE school of practical nursing in top 10

The EHOVE school of practical nursing has been ranked one of the best practical nursing schools in the state of Ohio. A website dedicated to the nursing profession and quality training, www.practicalnursing.org, ranked the adult-education program as No. 10 of 60.

For the ranking, nursing programs were assessed on several factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. More information about the group's methodology is available on the site.

“We believe in providing students with better transparency in regard to practical and vocational nursing programs throughout their state that allows them to better match the right school accessible to them," said www.practicalnursing.org founder Simon Korpi. “This is the reason we have developed our LPN & LVN Programs Ranking based on NCLEX-PN exam passing rates.”

This is the third year EHOVE has remained in the top 20 schools in Ohio.

Director Janet Ballard said she believes the school’s long-term success is built upon a foundation of rigor and relevance in regard to today’s complex healthcare environment as well as a faculty and staff who truly care about each student success.

Enrollment is open now for the next full-time and part-time programs that start in May. Call 419-499-4663 ext. 231 regarding steps to admission.

To find out more about the adult nursing program, see the program page in the “adult ed” section at www.EHOVE.net. Be sure to also see the program Facebook page for an inside look of what it’s like to be an EHOVE nursing student.