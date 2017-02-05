St. Paul students appreciate bond, atmosphere of Catholic education

That’s what St. Paul High School students say is important about Catholic Schools Week.

Junior Paul Pearce said it’s a great opportunity to focus on how much the school means to the community and how they give back to each other.

For sophomore Kamryn Maxwell, the sense of community in Norwalk Catholic School clicked when she was in the seventh or eighth grade at Mass.

“Every Friday we go to Mass as junior high and high school,” the 15-year-old girl said.

During Catholic Schools Week, sophomore Mandi Bocock enjoys interacting with students in the other grades. She has been attending NCS/St. Paul since preschool.

“We’re all members of the same faith, so we all bond over that,” Bocock said.

The family-like atmosphere is an important part of Maxwell’s education at NCS/St. Paul.

“I think we all bond as a family, in our faith and as a community,” she said. “We all understand each other more.”