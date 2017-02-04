Norwalk Kiwanis honor Messersmith, Ray, Roche

Messersmith is the son of Eric Messersmith and Sharon Maloney.

His actives include:National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, office aide (junior year), newspaper staff (junior), work experience, track and basketball. Jacob Messersmith’s honors and awards include: Honor roll, principal's list, academic letters and a track varsity letter.

Messersmith plans to attend college and study pre-medicine.

Ray is the daughter of Terry and Tracy Ray.

Her activities include: Tennis, basketball, art club, student council and the foreign language club. Mya Ray’s honors and awards include: National Honor Society, HOBY representative and honor roll.

Ray plans on attending Ohio Northern University and majoring in biology.

Roche is the daughter of Matt Roche and Jodie Roche.

Her activities include: Working at the Norwalk Parks and Recreation department, writer for the “Discover Norwalk Magazine,” Safety Town instructor, Reach Our Youth mentor, newspaper, yearbook, reading, social networking, hanging out with friends and family, volunteering within the community, and being an office, library and teacher's aide.

She is member of National Honor Society, Blue Squad and the Book, Key and World Language clubs.

Madeline Roche’s honors and awards include: Principal's list, attending the Junior Project Leadership conference and being the editor-in-chief of the Trucker Imprint newspaper. She also has received many awards for writing and layout from Kent State University.

“I've been honored to participate in community volunteer projects and use most of my free time to help whoever I can,” she said.

Roche plans to enroll in a program through EHOVE Career Center and Lorain County Community College to become an occupational therapist assistant.