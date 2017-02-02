Straight A Grant to assist EHOVE with advanced robotics, manufacturing programs

This statewide initiative has provided a $500,000 Straight A grant to assist EHOVE with enhancing student training through the latest advanced manufacturing equipment. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Local dollars will be used to add an additional 2,750 square feet of training space in several career tech training labs. Involved EHOVE instructors also will receive high-tech training to become certified to teach the new curriculum.

Future high-school and adult-education students who are accepted in EHOVE’s upcoming RAMTEC programs will focus on designing, inventing, creating and troubleshooting concepts and tools with the advanced technology tools and software that will be available to them. They also will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications that will apply to a manufacturing career with partner companies locally and beyond.

Northeast Ohio manufacturing continues to be a significant economic driving force in the region, but there continues to be a shortage of skilled workers, often due to misconceptions about the industry. Several area manufacturers will partner with EHOVE in the RAMTEC program to provide students with relevant, up-to-date training and a channel for employment after graduation from high school and/or college.

These same manufacturers are very active in establishing high-level training for the students to fill the large number of open jobs in the field. Several area manufacturers, including Pepperidge Farm, MetalTek International, CertainTeed, Humanetics, Bettcher Industries, MTD Products and Norwalk Furniture, came together to participate in EHOVE’s FutureMakers event in the fall, a manufacturing showcase for area ninth-graders.

Through interactive, hands-on activities like welding, electrical systems, CNC and robotics simulators, manufacturers connected with the students to show that manufacturing provides viable, in-demand career pathways, incorporates more skill and technology than most people think, and although the work is hands-on, it still can be a high wage career in a good environment.

In addition to enhancing high school and adult education programs, customized training will be available through RAMTEC for area manufacturers to strengthen our area’s workforce by training new employees and enhancing current employees’ skillsets.

In the upcoming months, more detailed will be provided and this initiative will be chronicled in a special section at www.EHOVE.net with updates announced on the EHOVE Facebook page and Twitter feed.

For questions or more information, call 419-499-4663 ext. 232. For general information about RAMTEC, go to www.ramtechohio.com.