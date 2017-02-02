Novelist encourages Norwalk students to journal, find real-life story ideas

Imagine hearing an author share his insight into the writing process — and how to be inspired for story ideas.

Novelist Jack Gantos did just that with students from Norwalk Middle and Main Street schools Monday. The Boston resident is best known for his five books about Joey Pigza.

“He’s a little boy with ADHD in a dysfunctional family,” said Main Street language arts teacher Jami Brooker, who coordinated the author’s visit to Norwalk. “It just gets my reluctant readers interested in reading. Everybody enjoys it.”

Gantos, before his Main Street assembly, said many children “are on the edge of doing something wrong” or making poor decisions, so readers may see themselves or someone they know in Joey Pigza.

The author grew up in western Pennsylvania and published his first book, “Rotten Ralph,” in 1976 when he was a sophomore in college. Similar to his Joey Pigza novels, Gantos also wrote a series of books about Rotten Ralph.

“I went to college for creative writing,” said Gantos, who won the 2012 John Newbery Medal and the Scott O’Dell Award for Historical Fiction for “Dead End in Norvelt,” which is semi-autobiographical.

“I’m sort of a library rat. I write all my books in the library,” he told students.

Five or six times a week, Gantos takes a walk from his home to reach the Boston Public Library. As he takes the stairs to the top floor to write at his favorite spot, he said he is “prewriting” by considering the feelings, action and dialogue from his characters.

“I write all my books by hand,” he said.

Gantos, 65, has kept all the journals he’s used since sixth grade — 300 to 400. He recommends students write 10 minutes each day and by the end of the week, they’ll have “a nice bunch of writing.”

“It’s a bit of a mess, but you’re not worried,” he said.

As a child, Gantos, found inspiration to journal through the book “Harriet the Spy.” The future author said he could become a spy of what happens around him. Gantos told students they should map out their neighborhood and inside of their home with as many details as they can remember — all of which can be fodder for writing stories; he shared anecdotes from his childhood, which had the students laughing.

“A lot of the things on the map equals a lot of things to write about,” Gantos said. “The more things you have on the map, the more things you remember.”

Fifth-grader Emily Skeel said the biggest thing she learned from Gantos was “having fun with my stories.”

She and classmate Mason Canalos said the biggest challenge of writing 10 minutes each day is balancing it with the rest of their daily schedules.

“I don’t have to watch TV; I could write all day,” Canalos added.

For more information about Jack Gantos, go to his website at jackgantos.com.