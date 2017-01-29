Willard HS students enjoy reading to elementary schoolers

“I thought it would be pretty cool working with younger students,” said the Willard High School senior.

Poston and other students in the Willard Teen Leadership Corps classes read with elementary students each Tuesday and Thursday. Normally, they are partnered with different students each session.

“With the new building here, (partnering with) with the elementary school is a luxury because we can come help. We do it Tuesdays and Thursdays,” TLC teacher Jason Ratliff said.

“It’s good for the bigger students and the younger students,” he added.

About 60 students are in TLC at Willard.

Ratliff said the reading usually is a one-on-one activity, but sometimes the high schoolers work with a group of younger students. Older students who know Spanish also assist the bilingual pupils.

“They all are doing pretty good on the little words. It’s the bigger words they have trouble with,” Poston said.

Second-grader Landon Blackburn said students such as senior Tyler Vanichek are helpful when they read to him. The younger boy sometimes reads by himself and other times he takes turns with his partner.

Ben Holida recently read with second-grade student Kainen Lindsey, who enjoys books about Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Holida, a junior, said he attempts to find some humor when a younger student struggles with larger words that are hard to pronounce so he and his partner can laugh together without feeling bad.

In his spare time, Holida doesn’t read a lot, but when he does it’s often magazines. Plus an unusual choice for a high-school student.

“I try to read books about investing and stocks,” Holida said. “The earlier you start saving money, the better off you are. I plan to do different things with stocks (when I get older).”