6 school districts awarded 52 mini-grants

The Fund for Huron County presented the grants to the superintendents of Bellevue City Schools, Christie Lane, New London Local Schools, Norwalk City Schools, Norwalk Catholic School and Western Reserve Local Schools at a reception Thursday.

Individual teachers can request up to $250 and two teachers are allowed to submit a joint application for up to $500.

The awarded projects cover several areas including technology, literature, math, reading, science, team-building and field trips. Students involved in the projects span the range from pre-school to high school.

“From supporting reading and agriculture to exercise and personal development, the school ‘mini-grants’ provide Huron County teachers with flexibility in their ability to deliver specialized curriculum topics to area children,” said Michele Skinn, advancement officer. “These grants, made possible by area donors, have a significant impact by providing opportunities for specialized learning.”

The mini-grant awards are made from earnings of the unrestricted endowment portion of the Fund for Huron County.

Annually, the fund makes competitive grants in three cycles – two regular grant cycles (March and September) and the mini-grants in October. All grants require the applicant to submit details about their program and how the money will be used. Applicants in the regular grant cycle must be local, 501(c)3 charitable organizations while the mini-grant cycle is designed for teacher and school projects.

The Fund for Huron County is an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of Lorain County. The local fund has a local volunteer board which oversees the three annual grant cycles and decides upon grant awards. The foundation provides back office support to the fund and newly hired Skinn.

The Fund for Huron County was established in 1997 as a community-backed and endowed fund to support charitable causes in Huron County. Since its inception, it has awarded more than $350,000 in competitive grants in support of charitable programs serving county residents. The dund operates out of the offices of the opportunity center of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp.