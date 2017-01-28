What are bucket fillers?

That’s what about 20 Pleasant Elementary students experienced this week when Principal Janice Smith honored them for being “bucket fillers” — an ongoing tradition in the school. She was their waitress Tuesday, serving the youngsters pizza, carrots, celery, broccoli, grapes and for dessert, ice cream and powdered donuts with M&Ms.

“Would you like the melted snow?,” she asked, referring to bottled water. “Or would you rather have milk? Melted snow is very good.”

But what’s a bucket filler?

It’s following the school motto of being respectful, responsible and safe.

“Being a good kid,” one of the students said.

“Treating people nice,” said second-grader Valerie Samano when asked what it means to be a bucket filler.

“It makes me feel good,” added the 8-year-old daughter of Vince and Kaelyn Samano.

Each time the students are honored with being bucket fillers, the table where the students eat and a corner table are decorated with a theme. This week’s was snowmen and winter.

“It’s an overall behavior plan that a lot of (school) districts do,” Smith said. “They make good decisions when nobody is watching.”

Second-grader Tristan Newell’s mother sent him a note in his lunch box about being a bucket filler. It ended with a heart and the word “mommy.”

“Have a great lunch with Mrs. Smith. I’m so proud of you,” his mother wrote.

Each teacher in the building names a student to be bucket filler. They are: Newell, Samano, Ella Andrews, Kayden Richards, Carson Gede, Matthew Dotson, Gavin Lepley, Mia Chicotel, Rocio Andrade, Piper Rupp, Adriana Araujo, Talen Young, Moises Cruz, Alivia Gendron, Ariel Kuhlmen, Lincoln Ward, Dayse Villa, Jackie Ibarra and Anthony Hall.