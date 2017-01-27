2 Willard grads earn $1,000 scholarships

Each year, this local organization awards two $1,000 awards to Willard High School graduates who are current college graduate students or college seniors or juniors.

Christina Crossen, graduate student at San Diego State University majoring in Physical Therapy earned the "Mrs. Alice Williams Scholarship." She is the daughter of Marry & Denny Rees and a 2009 graduate of Willard High School.

Karmen McKelvey, a junior at Indiana Wesleyan University, majoring in Elementary Education with a specialization in TESOL, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, earned the "Rotary Club of Willard Scholarship." She is the daughter of Bart and Candace McKelvey and a 2014 graduate of Willard High School.

Additionally, the Willard Rotary will be awarding another $500 scholarship this spring. This scholarship is for students who have graduated or are about to graduate from Willard High School and are pursuing a two-year college or two-year training program. Applications can be obtained from the Willard High School Guidance Department by contacting Steve Vipperman at vipperman.steve@willardschools.org or from any Willard Rotary Club member. The deadline for this scholarship round is March 1.