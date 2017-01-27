2 NHS robotics teams qualify for state

The NERD Nation of NHS sent six teams to two district matches, the Kalahari Classic in Sandusky and the Toledo Vex Competition. Team N and Team R qualified for the state competition, which takes place March 10 and 11 in Marion.

Alfredo Rangel is captain of Team N, which also includes Ethan Byrd, Orion Green and Nico Negrete.

Rangel, 18, a senior, is in his fourth year with NERD Nation.

“As a freshman, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do as a career,” said the son of Luis and Diana Velasco.

After he spoke to one of the NERD Nation coaches, Adam Leutenegger, Rangel was convinced he should join the robotics team. The other coaches are Nate Whaley and Chris Higgins.

Rangel enjoys learning science, math and engineering using hands-on activities.

“The teachers didn’t lie when they said we would use this,” he said with a chuckle.

In his experience with the robotics team, Rangel said upperclassmen share their knowledge and experience with the younger students.

“We accept everybody. You don’t have to be in an engineering class or anything,” he said.

In Toledo, there were 22 teams competing from 12 schools.

“The competition was really tough,” Rangel said. “We also knew there were some things that we could do better. We can’t be happy because we always know we can do better.”

For the Vex Starstruck game, the teams had to see how many cubes and stars they could get in their opponent’s area in two minutes.

The district competition starts with five qualifying rounds. Then comes alliances.

Team N, of which Rangle is captain, ranked sixth.

“We got chosen by the second-best team and so did Team R,” the senior said.

Senior Rilee Horowitz is the captain of Team R, which includes Jordan Cotterill, Dhairya Patel, Caleb Lukasko and Jack Bowles.

“We incorporated some defense into our strategy. We always try to block an opponent from scoring stars and cubes,” said Horowitz, the 17-year-old son of Jordan and Heather.

With many robots geared toward making offensive moves, an effective defense is raising the scoop to block the arm of the other robot just as it is about to dump its load.

“But you have to have everything lined up in time,” said Horowitz, who believes playing defense is a key to victory. “If you’re at the right place at the right time, it makes the difference.

“I think defense is a good way to throw off your opponent. It’s as good as scoring a cube yourself,” he said.

Horowitz said seeing his teammates succeed at competition-based activities “gets you hyped.”

“The failures bring you down, but the victories really bring you up,” he said.