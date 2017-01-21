Bellevue seeking letters of interest for open board seat

Streeter resigned effective Jan. 31. This term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

“At our last board meeting longtime board member Diane Streeter resigned her position in order to move to Columbus to be near her daughters and grandchildren. The board is now accepting letters of interest from interested candidates,” Superintendent Kim Schubert said.

Community members who are interested in this position may submit a letter of interest to the Bellevue Board of Education, 125 North St., Bellevue. The submission deadline is Feb. 10.