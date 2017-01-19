Dance-a-thon planned to raise money for girl's ailing father

Last year Caroline Parker’s father, Ben, was diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease.

For that reason, Caroline Parker is stepping up to help.

Parker, along with her classmates Sierra Mushett and Ashley Painley, are organizing the St. Paul Dance-A-Thon as their senior project.

All of the proceeds will go to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. March 25 and run until 7 a.m. March 26 at the St. Paul Convocation Center. It will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. for seventh- and eighth-graders and all night for high schoolers. It will be a “lock-in” and nobody will be allowed to leave during the event.

The cost is $15 per person and the three girls are looking for sponsors — $50 for bronze, $75 for silver, $100 for gold and $150 and above for platinum.

Parker talked about her father, who will turn 60 in February.

“They said he had a 1 in 100,000 chance in getting it,” she said. “He tries real hard not to talk about it. He is going to start a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic. The goal is to slow down the disease.”

Alison Doughty is the project’s mentor. Doughty, daughter of Norwalk Catholic School President Dennis Doughty, has been involved with a number of all-night dance marathon fundraisers while at Bowling Green State University.

“She’s been very helpful from the beginning,” Mushett said. “A lot of people have told us this wouldn’t work, but we think we can do it. It’s an expensive event to put on. We’re hoping to get a lot of sponsors to help with the costs.”

There will be raffles and T-shirts, along with Zoomba, volleyball, basketball, movies and a dance-off. There will be pizza, chicken sandwiches and water included in the cost.

There will be pop, coffee and candy for sale.

“There will be a lot of dancing,” Painley said. “We are hoping to get a dodgeball game between the Monroeville football team and the St. Paul football team. That would be a lot of fun.”

All checks should be made out to Norwalk Catholic School. Donations can be sent to Dance-A-Thon, 93 E. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

For more information you can email sphdance7@gmail.com and you can follow the event on Twitter at @sph_dance.