Brown, Sparks to lead Monroeville school board

“It was very cut and dry,” Superintendent Ralph Moore said.

The board elected officers during the budget hearing. Nancy Brown retained her position as president, while Scott Sparks was voted vice president — taking over for Sandy Lonz.

During the meeting, the board also set its service fund at $2,500 for 2017 and agreed to compensate board members $125 per meeting. Meetings are usually scheduled for the third Monday of each month.

A number of unpaid positions were also filled by staff members during the meeting.

The following appointments were made: Jeremy Loose, asbestos coordinator; Jim Kaczor, drug-free school coordinator; Ralph Moore (or other designated staff member), title IX sexual harassment officer; Jennifer Moore and Jennifer Harvey, 504 coordinator; Stephanie Hanna, wage compliance officer/district records officer; Jeremy Loose, ADA/OSHA compliance officer; Jennifer Meyer, homeless liaison; and Jennifer Meyer, ESSA foster care liaison.

The board followed its budget hearing and organization meeting with a brief regular meeting. During this, board members approved the senior class trip.

This year, Monroeville seniors have the opportunity to travel to Seven Springs, Pa., for their trip.

“It was between Chicago, Florida and Seven Springs,” Moore said, adding that students voted for the ski resort because it was the most affordable option and had activities for students who did not want to ski.

Indoor activities include swimming, bowling, mini golf, an arcade and snow tubing, among other things. Moore said the students were looking forward to the trip, which is scheduled for March 8 through 10.