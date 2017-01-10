School board OKs proposed tax break agreement, makes several personnel moves

The enterprise zoning agreement with the city of Norwalk is a tax break for the two manufacturers for their plans to invest in and expand their plants. According to the district’s agenda for Tuesday’s school board meeting, approving their applications “will allow the school district to receive a direct payment to the school,” referring to a payment in lieu of taxes.

“We appreciate the time and effort you’ve put in,” Mike Porter, New Horizons vice president of operations, told the board.

Also at the meeting were Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan, Heather Horowitz, executive director of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., and Borgers plant manager Jochen Harmeling.

“We are doubling our company. We look forward to our new project,” Harmeling told the board.

Norwalk city council will address a resolution about the agreements during tonight’s meeting.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board made several personnel moves, including approving the June 1 retirement of Title I teacher Pamela Sanders. She has worked at Pleasant Elementary for many years.

“It has been a pleasure to serve Norwalk City Schools and its students for 27 years. Thank you for the opportunity to serve,” Sanders wrote in her resignation letter to Superintendent George Fisk.

The board accepted a leave of absence for Pleasant Elementary second-grade teacher Coral Smith so she can serve as the dean of students at the same school. Her time in the position will run from Jan. 31 through about March 15. Smith will be paid at a daily rate of $360 and will serve as the dean of students while Principal Janice Smith is on sick leave.

Fisk told the board this will give Coral Smith some experience as an administrator since she has that licensure and puts someone in the position who knows the students and building.

Also, the board accepted the Jan. 31 resignation of Leona Lortcher as a supervisor’s secretary. She was hired Tuesday as the executive secretary to Corey Ream, the district director of operations. Lortcher is taking over for Cindy Schimpff, who is retiring Jan. 31.

“I’ve worked with her (Lortcher) for six years and she’s outstanding,” Ream said before the meeting.

“Leona is a fantastic team member. I look forward to working with her in her new position,” Fisk told the board.

In other action Tuesday, the board accepted the following donations: $21,035 from the Schlink Foundation and $250 from the Norwalk Music Festival.

The Schlink Foundation donation breaks down with $2,300 going to the Lunch Bunch, $1,500 to the Book Club and and the remaining $17,235 for science department upgrades. District treasurer Joyce Dupont said the festival happened at the Huron County Fairgrounds and the donation is part of the profit, which will create a scholarship for a student studying science.

During the organizational meeting, the board elected Kevin Cashen president and Lisa Wick vice president. Wick also will serve as the legislative liaison to the Ohio State School Board Association. Board member John Lendrum will continue to represent the board on the Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools.