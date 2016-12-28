University of Akron trustees reject recommendation of adding non-voting members to committees

The board concluded that it already considers proposals brought by the Faculty Senate and University Council and its committee meetings are open to the public.

Board Chairman Roland Bauer outlined the decision last week in a five-page letter to UA President Matthew Wilson.

While non-voting members won't be added, the letter, dated Dec. 23, states the board will host new "information sessions" with representatives from the Faculty Senate, University Council and student government to discuss issues and concerns.

Bauer also wrote that he will appoint trustee liaisons to attend Faculty Senate and University Council meetings.

The proposal arose earlier this year from UA's “Tiger Team,” which examined issues such as enrollment, university governance and finances. It also followed a few years of a sour relationship between many students, faculty and staff and the board and administration under former President Scott Scarborough.

Faculty Senate Chairman Bill Rich and American Association of University Professors President John Zipp couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

In October, Rich told the Akron Beacon Journal that the faculty wanted a seat at the committee table and it would improve communication.

“There is a lack of information and consequently some misunderstanding on the part of the faculty on what the board's thinking is on various issues that it addresses in decision making,” he said at the time. “This is a way that the faculty can become informed about the thinking of the board and explain it to other members of the faculty.”

The 11-member board of trustees now includes two non-voting student representatives.

The board members, including the student representatives, are appointed by the governor.

