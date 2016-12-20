FFA members share memories of national convention trip

“My life revolves around it. I live on a farm; I raise animals. I wouldn’t be able to live any other way,” said the Monroeville junior, who has been in FFA for three years.

Dalton and about a dozen other Monroeville High School students traveled to Indianapolis for the national FFA convention. The group traveled with FFA members from Western Reserve, South Central, Bellevue, Mapleton and Hiland.

Monroeville junior Grace Billman said it was fun getting to know other area FFA members.

Junior Chris Stang, who attended his third national FFA convention, said it was great seeing so many people who are interested in the same thing.

The Monroeville FFA chapter has been attending the national convention for at least 19 years. Adviser Scott Bauer said the Oct. 18 to 22 trip cost each student $600 to $625, which was split between the teenagers and FFA fundraising money.

On the way, the chapter members toured Six Star Plus Whitetails, a family-owned deer farm in Oak Harbor, and the Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich.

In Indianapolis, the FFA members attended the Career and Trade Show at the convention center. The event featured equipment dealers, agricultural businesses and colleges and trucking companies. The group also attended a general convention session at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The group heard two motivational speakers. One of them was NFL player Jason Brown, a sweet-potato farmer, whose message was to always do the right thing when life is difficult.

Noah Cleary, who was been in FFA all four years, said he learned it’s important to work hard to achieve your goals.

The Monroeville senior’s favorite part of the convention trip was touring the diesel and machine shops at the Fleece Performance Engineering plant.

“There were a lot of awesome trucks there,” Cleary said.

“Fleece was started by two brothers who were in FFA. They make high-performance diesel parts,” Bauer added.

The FFA members attended the American Degree recipient ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium on the Saturday of the trip.

“It’s the highest degree the national FFA can bestow on a member,” Bauer said. “You have to be out of school at least a year.”

Monroeville graduates Aaron Gates and Emily Lewis are past recipients.

While in Indianapolis, the students attended the World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and took a tour of Indiana Downs Racing, where the group also had lunch.

On the Thursday of the trip, the chapters heard a motivational speech from Diana Nyad, the only person to ever swim from Cuba to Key West. She accomplished the feat at age 64 on Sept. 2, 2013.

“She told you never to give up,” Dalton said.

“She was very captivating,” Billman added.