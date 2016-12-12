Will they graduate? Ohio's new requirements worry students, educators

In addition, many career-technical schools are saying that another graduation pathway that tests vocational skills has some major issues, too.

Even so, it's possible that nothing will change when the State Board of Education meets this week for the final time in 2016.

Board President Tom Gunlock said he knows that the board will eventually make some adjustments. He would prefer not to do it until he sees the data on how the students are performing when they re-take the tests.

"I'm more interested in students learning the material than I am at giving everyone a break on test scores," Gunlock said. "What's more important, an education or a diploma? Everybody tells me a diploma."

Gunlock said he doesn't want to do the wrong thing based on partial information. The Ohio Department of Education is analyzing how many in the Class of 2018 are on their way to earning the required 18 points across seven exams. An informal survey of state superintendents revealed that 29 percent of high school juniors weren't on track to graduate.

"My gut tells me that this is going to get really, really ugly," Gunlock said. He said he had heard from a student who had earned a 1 out of 5 on the algebra exam, who said she didn't recognize anything on the test. He said the test questions had been written and evaluated by Ohio teachers, so "what's happening in those classrooms?"

"For some reason we're not getting there, especially in the urban areas," he said.

Board member Michael Collins of Westerville, who leaves office this month, said that he hates to think that the board would wait and put the responsibility on six new board members.

"We've been told point blank that if we don't do this, the legislature is going to," Collins said. "It's our responsibility. ... If we don't do this, we continue to diminish our stature. ... (State Sen.) Peggy Lehner publicly challenged us: 'If you don't do it, we will do it, and don't make us.' "

Gunlock dismissed the idea that new members of the board couldn't get up to speed. "It's what I had to do six years ago," he said. "That's just part of living in a republic."

Starting with this year's juniors, there are three ways to graduate from high school in Ohio. Students can pass seven end-of-course exams with a combined point total of 18; they can pass the ACT or SAT with a high-enough score to show that they won't need remedial classes in college; or they can earn enough industry credentials and pass a job-readiness test written by the ACT called the WorkKeys.

But the third path is difficult, said Bonnie Hopkins, superintendent of Eastland-Fairfield Career Center.

"Not all programs have credentials to earn in high school, and other programs have industry credentials that aren't on the state's list," she said. Very few of the school's students are going the industry-credential route to graduate.

Kim Wilson, the superintendent of Tolles Career and Technical Center in Plain City, gave the example of early-childhood development students. They aim to earn the Child Development Associate Credential, but it requires 480 hours of work experience — which a student can't get while in high school. She rattled off pharmacy and cosmetology as popular career paths that have a similar problem.

"(Tom Gunlock) says he doesn't feel any pressure to move quickly," Wilson said. "I can tell you that our current juniors and their parents are feeling the pressure."

Joyce Malainy, superintendent of C-TEC, a career-technical school in Newark, said the WorkKeys test wasn't created for high school students, so data is limited about its usefulness. Because of the problems with the career-tech pathway, Malainy said C-TEC students are aiming to graduate using end-of-course exams or their SAT and ACT scores.

State Board member Stephanie Dodd of Hebron has proposed lowering the number of required points on the end-of-course exams, changing the scoring for the WorkKeys exam and giving career-tech students some graduation credit for the extra exams that they are required to take. Dodd hopes her resolution will come up for a vote before the full board this week.

"I would say it can't wait," Dodd said. She said schools need to be able to plan and hire to help students who aren't on track.

Gunlock said he wished he had the public-relations machine that the state's superintendents seem to have. No one is questioning educators about what is happening in classrooms, he said.

He gave the example of the geometry exam, which requires getting 22 percent correct to pass. "How much lower do we want to make this?" he said.

"What happens when the students take the ACT and SAT this spring? Do we believe these scores are going to be really, really good? What are the superintendents going to tell the taxpayers then? They're not going to believe that there is a problem with those tests."

