Edison Middle School's eighth grade academic challenge team competed against three other county champions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at BGSU Firelands. The eighth grade Edison Charger Academic Challenge team won first place.

“Congratulations to them on a job well done! Their hard work and effort has paid off,” said Edison Middle School principal Cory Smith.

The school’s Fifth Grade Academic Challenge Team also performed well in the competition and earned first place.

“(They) did an amazing job this year,” Smith said.

“I have never seen a group of students work so hard at studying. They spent many hours at home, during lunch and after school filling their minds with knowledge and quizzing one another. I am very proud of them.”

Eighth grade team members include Andrew Kibler, Sean Rhodes, Nathan Spence, Katelyn Chenevey, Mallory Stiles, Patrick McManus, Will Grant and Conrad Kluding.