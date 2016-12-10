Perkins, Edison continue to dominate in Firelands Challenge

Perkins High School remains in first place, seven points ahead of Edison.

Each team won both of its matches in these two rounds.

Edison was successful against Lakota and Port Clinton in Round III and against Clyde and South Central in Round IV.

Perkins defeated Clyde and Margaretta in Round III as well as Danbury and Lakota in Round IV.

Huron High School won its third round match but lost to Western Reserve in the fourth round. Despite the loss, Huron continues to hold onto third place in the standings.

Fourth- and fifth-places in the standings are up for grabs as different teams take control of those spots. Monroeville held the fourth position after the third round, while Danbury held the fifth spot. As a result of Round IV, Monroeville slipped one position to fifth and was been replaced by St. Paul in fourth.

When the regular season ends, the top two teams advance to the championship round, while the teams in third, fourth and fifth compete in a playoff round, with the winner earning the third and final berth in the championship round.

Here are the match scores from Round IV:

• Match 1 — St. Paul: 57; Sandusky, 21; Port Clinton, 19

• Match 2 — Perkins, 53; Lakota, 36; Danbury, 19

Match 3 — Willard, 38; Norwalk, 32; Monroeville, 23

Match 4 — Edison, 53; Clyde, 26; South Central, 12

Match 5 — St. Mary, 25; New London, 22; Margaretta, 21

Match 6 — Western Reserve, 36; Bellevue, 28; Huron, 25

There were two notable performances in Round IV. St. Paul nearly tripled its 20 point score from the third round. Western Reserve had its best score of the year in winning its match.

Here are the top five in the standings and their cumulative scores after the first four rounds:

Perkins — 231

Edison — 224

Huron — 174

St. Paul — 171

Monroeville — 154

Firelands Challenge matches will resume on Jan. 30. There are two rounds left in the regular season.

The playoff round is scheduled for Feb. 27.