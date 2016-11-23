Turkey Bowl II proceeds to help family of ailing teacher

The money will be forwarded to the family of high school teacher Kacey Opper to offset medical expenses incurred from her sudden illness. She has been a patient at the Cleveland Clinic.

“There was not much question where the proceeds would go,” said senior Danny Grine, the National Honor Society president and the chairman of the event. “Mrs. Opper is loved and highly-respected by the student body. It is our understanding she is getting better.”

Feathers were sold to students of the religion classes. After being labeled by the purchaser, a drawing was held Tuesday morning to see what two students would bowl for classes of students in seventh through 12th grade. Religion teacher Mary Krystowski and high school principal Jim Tokarsky represented the faculty and administration respectively.

The usual bowling balls which in this case was either an eight- or 10-pound frozen bird and the pins, cans of cranberries, were used. With the pep band whipping the student body into a holiday mood, action began with the seventh grade pair of Jacob Stanley and Brooke Houck. Although 12 more bowlers would take their crack at the pins, the contest could have ended with the very first contestant as Stanley not only continued knocking over cans at a winning pace but took out competitors just as quick. He bowled over 12 of the 15 cans in the finals, defeating freshman Lars Livengood and last year’s winner Hunter Sweet.

Sam Parker with Nate Winslow subbing for him in the second round, and Christian Rospert represented the eighth grade, Livengood and Jude Sweet were the freshmen, Gavin Starcher and Alex Carper the sophomores, Hunter Sweet and Nick Roth the juniors while Jared Schnellinger and Jason Phillips represented the seniors.

Stanley, Winslow, Livengood, Starcher, Sweet, Schnellinger and Krystowski made it through to the second round while Livengood, Sweet and Stanley advanced to the final roll-off.

“There was some screaming going on that added pressure to the contestants,” Grine believed. “That stack of cranberry cans down there was a pretty small target and it got smaller in the second round and the roll-off. We did a little shopping at the Dollar Store to make sure everyone got a prize.”