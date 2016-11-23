Arms down, head back and hold on

Conversely, while biking in the Cedar Point triathlon, my only conscious thought at mile marker 85 was how much I wished for the ride to be over. Unfortunately, the finish line was still another 85 minutes down the road. And so, the ride continued.

Some of our strongest and most poignant memories revolve around those times when the ride was far too short or far too long. We remember those specific cases because that is where we lived with extreme exhilaration, extreme focus, extreme pain and perhaps, extreme sadness.

Before school begins each year our student council leaders meet with our entire freshmen class to give them helpful suggestions, similar to a trip advisor, about how to navigate through the Norwalk High School experience. They do not speak about rules, policies, master schedules, required testing or even graduation requirements – naturally, those engaging topics are left to the counselors and administrators.

However, they do speak about meeting new people, making new connections and stepping outside of one’s comfort zone by joining the musical, a club, a sport or an academic team. Perhaps, one that was never even on the radar.

If indeed such tips are followed, our senior students and Trucker graduates know that the four-year ride that we call high school is gone in a flash. One day you are seated in the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at freshmen orientation and the next day you are walking across a stage in the gymnasium receiving a diploma.

How many of us miss the bigger picture because we are stuck in our own reality show – left with nothing more than living out our daily grind? Can I get my homework done before my third-period math class? How am I going to have time to eat before practice begins? Can you believe that she posted those comments on Snapchat?

The shallowness that can sometimes overtake our lives seemed to disappear recently at Norwalk High School as people were made aware of Margaret Swanbeck’s death. She died from Stevens-Johnson Syndrome after fighting hard for over a month. At 15 years old, her ride was not long enough.

It is strange how certain events, tragedies and the Thanksgiving season can force us all to hit the reset button and to reflect upon the people that matter most in our lives. Margaret was such a close friend to so many students and teachers at Norwalk High School because of her quirky personality, strong character and affectionate presence. What was even more telling was how her story shaped the thinking of those students and teachers who did not know her at all. I could not be more proud of the way in which our school came together to support one another as well as Margaret’s family.

As we celebrated the life of Ms. Swanbeck this past Tuesday at her favorite summer stomping grounds, Beulah Beach Camp, I could not help but look out across the beautiful, blue November waters and see one prominent coaster standing tall, shaping the Lake Erie skyline. It was the one ride that went so fast, ended too quickly and had us all talking with great enthusiasm.

Upon further review, maybe the ride was perfect, just as it was intended.

Fly High MNS!

Local columnist Brad Cooley is the principal of Norwalk High School.