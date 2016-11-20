Perkins leading the way in Firelands Challenge standings

Perkins needed a good performance to maintain its lead in the standings, but the team decided to put on a great performance in winning its match by 38 points over Port Clinton.

“It is clear the Perkins team was prepared for this match,” said William Muthig, Firelands Challenge coordinator. “Any time a team can pick up 14 bonus points from other teams’ questions, you know that team has been thorough in studying the various categories.”

Perkins also scored 11 points from the ‘Lightning Round’ questions. where students have a limited amount of time to answer as many questions as possible, on its way to a final score of 70. Port Clinton’s final score was 32 and South Central earned 6 points.

Edison High School continues to hold on to second place in the standings; Huron High School stays in third place with St. Paul remaining in the fourth-place position. Monroeville High School replaces Danbury for the fifth spot.

At the conclusion of the second round of matches the top five scoring schools are as follows:

Perkins — 132

Edison — 112

Huron — 104

St. Paul — 94

Monroeville — 87

Bellevue – 68

Clyde – 57

Danbury – 86

Lakota – 73

Margaretta – 74

New London – 68

Norwalk – 70

Port Clinton – 62

Sandusky – 46

South Central – 35

St. Mary Central Catholic – 57

Western Reserve – 22

Willard – 60.

The third round of Firelands Challenge begins with three matches on Nov. 30. Norwalk, St. Paul, and Perkins will host matches at their schools in the third round.