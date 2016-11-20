'Orchestra lady' shares music education at Pleasant Elementary

Chaffee showed Pleasant Elementary students how containers — each with rice and glitter — make a different sound based on their size. She also shared how various instruments make the sounds they do.

Without realizing it, the students were getting a lesson in the physics of sound Tuesday.

For Ervin, the most fascinating instrument Chaffee shared was a cymbal.

“It makes loud noises. I like loud noises,” the girl said.

Cain Limpach found the trumpet the most interesting because you have to push down the valves to change notes. The 8-year-old boy wants to play the brass instrument when he gets older.

The Geotrac Foundation of Huron County funds Chaffee’s music education program on behalf of the Firelands Symphony Orchestra. She is a musician and the librarian and personnel manager for the orchestra.

The education program is for preschoolers through third-graders and is in its fourth year.

“I try to give a different lesson for each grade level,” said Chaffee, who through a big smile added she wants to be known to students as “the orchestra lady.”

Chaffee also tutors instrumentalists for fifth through 12th grade. On the elementary school level, she bases her program on math, science and reading.

“I like to bring in instruments they don’t see on an regular basis, such as a piccolo, oboe, bassoon and some of the string instruments,” she said.

The drum is Ervin’s favorite instrument.

“I like the drum because I went to the parade and heard a lot of drums. I got home and I pretended I played the drums,” she said.