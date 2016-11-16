Catholic schools honor local businesses for their support

It is one simple word with one simple answer.

“You are why we succeed,” was the theme Wednesday morning at the annual Norwalk Catholic School Business & Professional Breakfast.

Business professionals from around the area were treated to breakfast and a presentation to thank them for all of their support of Catholic education. This is the 10th anniversary of Norwalk Catholic School and many of the students were on hand to show off their talents.

The highlight of the morning was the presentation of the Tradition of Service Award, which has been given out annually since the 1993-94 school year.

This year’s winners were Jeff and Kim Smiley from Smiley Automotive and the Rev. Frank Kehres, who served 13 years as the parish’s pastor.

“It means a lot,” said Smiley. “You are able to give back and help the school. You have to enjoy doing it. We don’t sit back and give it a second thought.”

Travis Smiley, the youngest of three Smiley children, graduated from St. Paul in 2014. He is attending school to become a firefighter.

Jeff Smiley said he wants to give back.

“I appreciate it,” he said about his son’s education. “It makes us feel good that they appreciate it. There are a lot of people you give to and you never hear from them.”

Kim Smiley said simply, “It is a very nice honor and we appreciate it.”

Kehres spent 13 years as pastor at St. Paul before retiring in 2013. He was in charge when St. Mary’s and St. Paul elementary schools combined to form Norwalk Catholic School, and oversaw a huge school and parish construction project.

“There are a lot of qualified and giving people here,” he said. “Whatever it was we were doing, we got the help we needed.”

About doing the school and parish projects together, Kehres said the people told him “let’s do it all at once.”

“The people were willing to come forward to offer their gifts and talents. That’s what you miss when you retire. It’s neat to see it still going on. There is constant growth and improvements and you like to see that.”

Here are the former Tradition of Service Award winners:

1993-94 — Maple City Ice Co.

1994-95 — Boose Farm Market, Inc.

1995-96 — Schild’s IGA.

1996-97 — Barman Construction.

1997-98 — The Outdoorsman.

1998-99 — Domino’s Pizza.

1999-2000 — A.J. Riley, Inc.

2000-01 — Wasiniak Construction, Inc.

2001-02 — Newcomer Concrete Services, Inc.

2002-03 — Smith Paving & Excavating, Inc.

2003-04 — Lake Erie Construction.

2004-05 — Fisher’s Transmission Center, Inc.

2005-06 — Mark Schaffer Excavating.

2006-07 — Miller Landscaping & Gardens.

2007-08 — Wheeler Sheet Metal.

2008-09 — Buckeye Construction.

2009-10 — Riley Contracting.

201-0-11 — Larry Opper and Jake’s Radiator, Inc.

2011-12 — BOCA Construction.

2012-13 — Oglesby Construction, Inc.

2013-14 — Payne, Nickles & Company.

2014-15 — Norb Barman.

2015-16 — Marvin Ott.