What are the dangers of overpraising children? Speaker coming home to discuss self-esteem

The presentation will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St Francis Xavier Church at 25 W. Perry St., just behind the Willard Public School.

Talking points will include: the importance of positive self-esteem, what confidence does for a child, tips on how to help your child, harmful effects of overpraising, other critical mistakes to avoid, potential risks of low self-esteem, how self-esteem looks different for boys and girls.

Molly McDowell-Burns, is the daughter of Sharon and Rick McDowell, she is a 2005 Willard High School Graduate. She received her Bachelors of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences from The Ohio State University and her Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision – Marriage and Family Therapy Track from the University of Akron. McDowell-Burns has a private practice in Wadsworth at Family Connection 9. She will be available for a short time after the program to answer individual questions. Several pamphlets on ways to build positive assets in children will also be available.

This free community event is made possible the Willard Community Connectors Mentoring Program which is in its second year of positively impacting Willard. If you have questions about the program contact Janet Cok at 419-935-0181 ext 46119 or janetcok@willardcityschools.org.