NHS students create, destroy Berlin Wall replica

The 16-year-old vice-chairman of the Young Americans for Freedom said the wall symbolized “what East Germany went through as the Russians controlled the Iron Curtain.” The Young Americans for Freedom (aka YAF) is a politically conservative student group at NHS.

Byrd said when the the Berlin Wall came down Nov. 9, 1989, it symbolized tearing down the barriers between people. However, he realizes that having a conversation about what divides people means there is more work to be done throughout the world.

“By talking about this, it shows that we are not united,” Byrd added. “We have to talk about that (and) change our behavior.”

Byrd and YAF chairman David Doll said the goal of the national student group is to “support and spread conservative views to youth and other Americans.”

Ellie Schneider has been in YAF for one year.

“I thought it was a good thing they had a political group at the high school and I wanted to be a part of that,” said the 17-year-old NHS senior.

For her, the Berlin Wall coming down signified “the end of the Cold War” and the need for the world to overcome barriers.

Five members of YAF took several days to build a replica of the Berlin Wall, complete with graffiti, based on photos of the real structure. The styrofoam construction stood in front of NHS and after school ended Wednesday, students heard a short speech from Doll and then symbolically destroyed the replica by using hammers and punching and kicking it.

"We are gathered here today to honor a great moment in the history of the world. A moment which the world may never see again in its history. A moment that forever changed our hearts and the very map of Eastern Europe itself,” Doll said before the students tore down the replica.

“My friends, 27 years ago, this very night, the walls of oppression and misery came crashing down. We saw a new dawn in the world. A bright horizon came after years of darkness. The Evil Empire that we all knew, began to crack, and would topple soon later.”

Doll, a junior, said when the real Berlin Wall came down, it symbolized “tearing down the Iron Curtain” and stopping oppression, which “harms our propulation.”

The 17-year-old boy’s parents, Adrian and Janel, were at NHS to witness the experience.

“I am proud of these young people for cherishing our liberties and freedom in America. Whether you agree with them or not, it’s great to see people involved,” said Adrian Doll, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Norwalk.