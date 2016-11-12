Monroeville sophomore honors veterans with handmade quilts

Don Beck, Bill Miller, Leo Raab, Jerry Crawford and Scott Sparks were all draped with quilts during the assembly, representing the school and community “having their backs.”

The presentation was organized by Monroeville sophomore Allie Schafer.

“Allie is using this presentation in her service learning requirement, and has worked with me in securing the quilts needed for this event, determining who is eligible to receive a quilt, asking if the veterans want to receive a quilt, etc.,” wrote Joanne Hubbard, herself a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Several other veterans asked to receive their quilts in a private ceremony.

“Allie decided she wanted to do this presentation as a way to give back to the school community,” Hubbard said.

Schafer was seriously injured in a car accident on an icy Halfway Road in early 2015. She spent time in the hospital, working to overcome a traumatic injury. To comfort her, Hubbard made a quilt and had it signed by “just about everyone involved with the Monroeville schools.”

The gesture made a lasting impact on Schafer, who said the quilt made her feel supported by everyone during her difficult recovery. She even referred to those classmates and teachers who signed the quilt as her Monroeville family during her presentation.

Following her own experience, she decided giving veterans that same sense of support would be an excellent way to thank them for their service.