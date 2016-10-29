Norwalk High School students want more sleep

That’s the argument the student body made in the most recent Trucker Imprint, the NHS newspaper. In arguing their point, the editorial says “most teenagers at our our school are sleep deprived” and “between school, homework, jobs, sports, recreation and family obligations, it’s difficult for us to find time for sleep.”

So the students want the Norwalk City Schools board of education to consider moving the start time of the school day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 or 8:30. In the editorial, students said even a half-hour more of sleep “can make a big difference.”

Superintendent George Fisk told the Reflector that changing the start time at NHS isn’t an issue he and the board have discussed.

“It’s not come up in my time in the district,” said Fisk, who started Aug. 1, 2015.

A lack of proper sleep means people “pay a price with our ability to learn, our health and safety and our quality of life,” according to the Healthy Sleep website, from the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School and WGBH Educational Foundation.

“Research suggests that sleep plays an important role in memory, both before and after learning a new task,” according to the website.

In the Trucker Imprint editorial, students said “sleep deprivation is clearly dangerous to student health” and since “it creates mode swings and affects decision making,” a lack of sleep is “especially harmful for student drivers, who are still beginners.”

Fisk said he would have to do more research to see how much of an issue sleep deprivation might be with students.

The superintendent was asked about the feasibility of pushing back the start time at NHS.

“That’s a tough question,” he said, noting the district would have to consider “a substantial amount of factors.”

“There are a lot of moving parts to the school day,” Fisk added. “A high school is a busy place. There are a lot of factors to look into.”