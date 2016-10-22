St. Paul grad shares dangers of prescription drug abuse

Miller, who currently works as a pharmacist at Lorain Mercy Regional Medical Center, explained what types of prescription drugs are being abused and who is at risk.

“Opioids are one of the most commonly abused prescriptions and is one that you may encounter if you are being treated for an injury,” he said.

Miller described how all students can be susceptible to abusing these drugs.

“It’s important that after you have been prescribed an opioid for pain after an injury, that you do not keep that drug after the treatment time has expired,” he emphasized. “It is important to use prescription drugs only for their intended uses.”

One of the facts that made an impression on the students was that about 2,000 teenagers abuse prescription drugs every day.

Miller shared three videos that can be found on medicineabuseproject.org.

After watching the videos, a room fully of normally rambunctious students was suddenly somber. Miller asked for reflections on what they saw. One student mentioned that drugs can change your world for the worse. Another student said when you abuse drugs, you are not just affecting yourself, but everyone around you.

Miller has been to several area schools to give this talk.

“It is important to realize that this can happen anywhere. Do not be fooled that any school is exempt from this problem,” he said.

Miller also shared many other sobering statistics about the rise of prescription drug abuse among teens.

When asked what can be done to help with this problem, Miller said the biggest solution is not to keep prescription drugs after their intended treatment time.

“You can dispose of prescription drugs at the Norwalk Police Department at any time. They have a box dedicated for this purpose.”

Miller started giving these speeches after one of his co-workers lost a son to prescription drug abuse. He will give this speech to any school in the area that feels it is needed.

“It is great to be able to educate students at a young age.” Miller said. “I was happy to come back to my alma mater and see such a responsive group of kids. I want them to ask questions and learn about the dangers that prescription drugs can pose. Through education I hope we can reverse the rising trend of this abuse.”

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is today.