NOL-SBC merger: Remember the past, looking to future

Unfortunately, one of the longest standing traditions Norwalk City Schools has been a part of, one that has lasted 73 years, is coming to an end at the conclusion of this school year.

With Norwalk being a founding member of the Northern Ohio League in 1944, it brings me great sadness to see the conference disband. For more than 50 years, from 1944-2001, the NOL had been a staple of stability with little movement from its member schools.

However, instability in the conference began in 2001 when Bucyrus announced that they would be leaving the conference. In the coming years the conference became less steady and movement of schools began. Fostoria, Sandusky and Ontario, became members of the NOL, while Galion, Upper Sandusky and after a short stay, Fostoria left for greener pastures. Everything from travel, loss of enrollment, to competitive balance issues for schools was reason for exit.

Last year it became more evident that another founding school of the NOL, Willard, was potentially the next school to leave the conference due to a loss in enrollment and difficulty competing with the bigger schools in the league.

With this threat, the NOL administrators became proactive and open minded to reach out to the Sandusky Bay Conference and discuss the potential of coming together to build a more stable conference with divisions based on enrollment. This wasn’t the first time these two conferences had come together to discuss a merger and at first it didn’t look promising that an arrangement between all parties would be made. However, after many meetings and dialogue between the two conferences and the many schools involved, an agreement by all NOL schools (except Ontario) was made to join the 21 school Sandusky Bay Conference (SBC).

Throughout the process, the NOL schools held out hope that the Northern Ohio League would continue to exist. Many of the administrators at the other NOL schools were alumni of their school and thus felt obligated to do whatever they could to keep it going.

However, in the end it became apparent that a deal needed to be made. The name of the conference isn’t going to stand in the way of doing what is best for kids. When I took over this position a little over a year ago I made a vow that every decision I made would be with one thing in mind.

What is best for the students of Norwalk High School? Merging with the SBC was the best option for our students, school, and community.

Over the past few years our football team has had to travel to Columbus and Mentor to play football games. Next season, the first in the SBC, our farthest trip will be to Tiffin. In the new league we will continue to play our traditional NOL rivals each year, while adding local area schools like Perkins and Clyde to our schedule. We will be competing and working with schools that our community connects with.

Divisions will be based on enrollment to keep competitive balance within the league, thus bringing stability to the conference. With the amount of teams in the conference it will allow us to have large, showcase tournaments for sports like golf, wrestling, cross country, swimming and track. With the large amount of schools involved it also allows us more resources and connections with educational leaders in the area to better serve and educate our students.

As the end of the Northern Ohio League nears, we remember the rivalries, traditions, and relationships we built with those schools. As we look to a new beginning in the Sandusky Bay Conference, we look forward to a more stable alliance of schools, who are likeminded, and prepared for the future. Go Truckers!

Local columnist Josh Schlotterer is the director of student activities at Norwalk High School.