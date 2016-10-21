Bond refinance, grad requirements dominate discussion

While waiting for the meeting to start, board members honored longtime employee Jean Pretto who is retiring after 25 years with the school.

Superintendent Ralph Moore praised Pretto, calling her “a mainstay for the cafeteria staff (who) knows all the students.”

Moore explained Pretto was considering retirement when her husband, also a former employee at Monroeville, came up for a job at Edison local schools.

“As much as we miss him, we’ll miss you more,” Moore joked.

The board presented her with a rocking chair as a retirement present which the elementary and high school principals, Bob Butler and James Kaczor, carried out for her.

After the farewell wishes, Treasurer Stephanie Hanna gave the board an update on the school’s bond refinance efforts from September. She reported a savings of $762,828 over the life of the bond with a chance at more savings in the future if the district’s financial health improves.

“There was no cost to the school district,” said Hanna. “We had no out of pocket (costs).”

To qualify for the refinance, the school district had to have an ‘A’ or ‘AA’ rating. They had an ‘A’.

“Because we’re on sound financial footing, it made this possible,” Moore said.

Kaczor and Butler also gave updates. Kaczor reported on graduation requirements in the high school, which are changing as the Ohio Graduation Test is being phased out in upcoming years.

Now, students graduating in 2018 or later are required to earn a total of 18 points or more on Ohio’s state tests. Kaczor said the students and teachers have responded well to the new system so far.

Butler gave an update on the Wilson Fundations language training program, which is implemented in grades kindergarten to third grade. He said the school was seeing a marked improvement.

“There (are) still some weakness there, but that’s to be expected in the first year,” he said.

Board President Nancy Brown called it “money well-spent.”

During the meeting, board members also heard reports from counselors Amanda Stieber and Jen Harvey on the county’s crisis intervention network.

“If there’s a crisis in the county at a school, we can be called out. We try to meet three to four times a year,” explained Harvey.

Moore praised the counselors for doing a wonderful job putting the network together.