Passing New London school levy 'critical'

Calling the levy “critical,” he said, “our No. 1 goal is to get the levy passed.”

The measure brings $152,000 into the district each year and was first passed in 1982.

Also, the board accepted the resignation of physical education teacher Keith Biskup, effective Oct. 28 and the retirements of: Long-time secretary Joyce Thomas, effective Dec. 26’ and intervention specialists Robyn Kelly, effective March 2, 2017 and Mike Held, effective June 30, 2017.

Romano said he talked to EHOVE Career Center administrators and learned the information given at the last meeting that EHOVE students weren’t allowed to get excused absences to attend important FFA events was not true.

Members discussed the bus replacement process and asked for more information about the matter. They also heard about the Community Reinvestment Area recently adopted by village council that could affect future funding because of tax incentives.

New London Elementary Principal Amanda Accavallo explained the new elementary report cards, which she said were designed to give families more information about each child’s grade level skills.

The board accepted donations from Firelands Electric Cooperative and the Hospital Proceeds Corporation.