Edison High School to host annual Marching Band Review

Featured will be performances by outstanding high school bands. This year’s band lineup includes South Central High School, Buckeye Central High School, Vinton County High School, Monroeville High School, Willard High School, Bellevue High School, Norwalk High School, and Edison High School and Edison Alumni Band.

General admission tickets cost $5, and student and senior citizen tickets cost $4. Tickets can be purchased at the gate beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year the Edison Marching Review will see the return of guest director Nick Georgiafandis and nearly 90 returning Edison marching band alumni members. Alumni will meet on Saturday morning to review their music and practice the show to accompany the Charger band.

Matt Fujita (Edison 2012) and Paige Graham (Edison 2015) will serve as the master of ceremonies for this very special evening. Fujita and Graham are both former Edison High School Marching band members and an alumnus of Edison Show Choir and theater department. The show will begin with the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” featuring a trumpet by Kevin Niese (Edison 2010) and Ryan Reilly (Edison 2015). Niese and Reilly were also Edison stage band and show choir members.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Edison Music Department for instrument and music purchases. Edison also will hold a canned food drive. Those who donate five cans of food will receive one free ticket (10 cans equals two tickets). Donors are asked to make sure the canned goods have not expired, so those cans won’t be accepted.