Norwalk City Schools funding, P.I. levy explained

School funding in Ohio for traditional public school districts, like Norwalk City Schools, is a combination of local, state and federal money. How much money comes from each source depends on the number and category of students along with local income, property valuation and tax levy rates.

Depending on the school district, there can be a wide variation in local and state funds provided to a school district. The federal government usually contributes only a small amount of money and the money is targeted to specific goals. These goals include helping students with disabilities, providing lunch and breakfast for students from low income households, and supplementing resources for students’ math and reading skills.

The local funds provided to Norwalk City Schools make up 32 percent of all the money the district receives each year. These funds come from property tax levies, student fees, donations, building rentals, preschool tuition and an income tax on residents. The property tax levies are further divided so they can only be spent on specific purposes. In Norwalk we have three types of levies for the school district: Operating, bond repayment for the high school and a permanent improvement.

Operating money is what the school district uses to pay the majority of its bills. Operating money pays the utility bills like the electric, water and natural gas, diesel fuel for the school busses, internet for the computers, and for employees’ wages; the bus drivers, classroom aides, custodians, principals, secretaries and teachers.

The bond repayment levy is paying for bonds that were issued to build the high school in 1999. Last year the school did a bond refunding, which is saving local property taxpayers $1.1 million over the next 10 years.

This is the second time the school district refunded the bonds to save taxpayer dollars; the last time was in 2006. The bond refunding is basically the same as a homeowner refinancing a mortgage to take advantage of lower interest rates. It saves money on interest.

Permanent improvement money only can be used to pay specific items. What those items are depends on the ballot language that taxpayers see when they vote on a levy. At Norwalk the language limits permanent improvement money to only be used for “the purpose of adding to, renovating, remodeling, rehabilitating, furnishing and equipping buildings for school purposes and improving school sites.” This means the school cannot pay the electric bill, buy food for the cafeteria or pay salaries with the permanent improvement money.

Norwalk has a permanent improvement levy that was passed 1982 and has been renewed by voters seven times.

This money has helped keep the buildings and grounds in good condition and purchased textbooks and technology for students. A sampling of items this money has been used for over the years includes renovating the Main Street School, replacing the boilers that heat the school buildings, adding handicap accessibility and security systems, tuckpointing brick, repairing parking lots and purchasing cafeteria equipment. With the exception of Norwalk High School, all of the buildings are older and require increasing maintenance and repair.

The community also benefits from the permanent improvement levy.

Our school buildings are used by many community groups for a wide variety of functions. Whitney Field hosts Relay for Life, the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center has a beautiful stage and auditorium for dance recitals, musicals and concerts, the Fisher-Titus Learning Center has technology and computers for business and industry, and the art gallery hosts banquets with seating for 120 guests. The elementary buildings have gyms for fitness groups and square dance classes while the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4H clubs meet in the libraries. The majority of the buildings and grounds are available for rental to the community when not in use by students.

The permanent improvement levy is on the ballot for the November 2016 election. It is a renewal levy, this means that it will not increase your property taxes. The levy is for 3 mills, but because it is a renewal and has been in place since 1982 it only collects at an effective millage rate of 1.1 mills. A homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 pays $36.27 per year and a homeowner 65 and over with the homestead exemption only pays $27.20 per year. The only change to the levy is from a five-year levy to a continuing period of time.

This change was decided on because the school must pay the Huron County Board of Elections to put a levy on the ballot. Depending on how many issues are on the ballot, it can be expensive to put a levy on the ballot.

School districts can present information about a levy that is on the ballot but may not advocate for or against a levy or use taxpayer money for a levy campaign. If you would like more information about the levy, or school finance in general, call Joyce Dupont, treasurer, at 419-668-2779.

Joyce Dupont is the treasurer for Norwalk City Schools.