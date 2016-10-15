From educator to administrator, Doughty has been influential for 40 years

Norwalk Catholic School President Dennis Doughty has come full circle. He started his career as a social studies teacher at his alma mater in 1976 and will probably end his 40 years in education at the same venue.

Doughty is one of five people who will be inducted into the St. Paul High School Hall of Fame this month. The other four are Juli Burt, Mary Hickey, Alan Myers and Emily Riley.

“I have been in the public’s eye as an administrator for a long time now, serving public school systems at Monroeville, Western Reserve, Willard and Norwalk in addition to St. Paul. It has taken its toll. Decision-making is part of the job and many times a principal or superintendent has to make tough ones, decisions that are not agreed on by the entire district.”

Just how long will this Hall of Fame inductee continue to serve?

“I am not sure,” he said. “My hope is that if I stay in education, it will be at a toned-down level, at a level where I will follow the advice of an administrator who is perhaps wiser than I was.”

Moving into the presidency of NCS upon the retirement of his good friend Wayne Babcanec in 2014 was Doughty’s third stop at St. Paul. His first job in the classroom following his graduation from Bowling Green State University with a degree in Education, was in 1976 as a Social Studies teacher, athletic director and coach. He served St. Paul in those capacities until 1981 before going back to BGSU to accept the position of Summer Intern and Graduate Assistant in the College of Education.

“With no administrative position open at St. Paul, I applied for the Assistant Principal’s post at Monroeville and was hired there in 1982,” Doughty explained. “ In1985, I left there to take the principal’s position at Western Reserve. It was 1989 when Chris and I made the decision to return to St. Paul as its principal.

“That was a tough decision because St. Paul’s enrollment had dwindled to just over 150 students,” Doughty explained. “I knew I needed a lot of support including on the home front if we were going to turn things around. I first sought involvement of the alumni and with their help, St. Paul pride was back. We also made sure our teachers taught their subjects at the highest level. It took time, more than the three years I told Chris I would give it.”

Doughty stayed eight and when he left the enrollment was back up to 300 and it was a school students wanted to attend.

Doughty would leave in 1997 to take the principal’s position at Willard. After just two years that school district elevated him to the superintendent’s post. He spent 12 years in the City of Blossoms.

But, with his father still living as well as his wife’s parents and Norwalk superintendent’s position open, Doughty decided to apply. And like every job opening he applied for since 1982, he won the appointment.

“Norwalk is a great community,” Doughty assured. “I thoroughly loved my years at the public school. The board was fantastic and so easy to work with. The main reason I left there after six years was I was losing retirement money by staying.”

Doughty assures he was anything but the heir-apparent to the Norwalk Catholic Schools presidency when Dr. Wayne Babcanec decided to retire.

“I was unemployed, had the experience, and they came calling,” he claimed. “I was glad to be of service.”

So, Dennis Doughty, has come full circle. And with Andrew, Allison and Alex all out on their own, Chris and Denny look to have a quieter life although there are still those who come calling asking for his expertise. He has been on both Willard and Norwalk hospital boards over the years as well as the United Fund, ADAMhs, Huron County Transit and Teen Leadership boards to name just a few.

“Like I said, policy-making roles take a toll,” Doughty admitted. “I’ll go year-to-year. I’ll know when the time comes.”

The 2016 St. Paul High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 22 at the St. Paul Gathering Space and start after a 4:30 p.m. Mass. Dinner will be catered by Todd Berry and include the choice of lemon roasted half chicken with natural jus, braised pot roast with roasted fall vegetables or roast pork loin with wild mushroom ragout. Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $25 and include two drink tickets. To purchase tickets, contact the St. Paul Development Office at 419-668-7223.