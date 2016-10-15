9th-graders try out hands-on job skills

That’s exactly what about 1,100 area ninth-graders did Tuesday at EHOVE Career Center during its first Manufacturing Showcase. Students from 11 Huron and Erie county schools — including Western Reserve, Edison, Monroeville, South Central, New London, Norwalk and St. Paul — spent 10 minutes each at stations hosted by 25 area businesses.

“Some of them are at the peak of trying to choose their career paths. We thought it was a good opportunity to shape their thoughts and (let them try) new concepts,” said Elaine Colvin, EHOVE business partnership coordinator.

At one station, students selected which rings fit with the proper equipment.

Across the large room, Huron High School student Dawson Bauman wore a virtual-reality mask to paint a door. He even held a spray gun, just as if he were using the real thing in a paint booth.

“It felt like you were painting with the paint gun,” said the freshman, who believes the event and experience were informative and might guide him into the manufacturing field.

Joe Araguz, the paint shop manager for AutoGate in Berlin Heights, praised Bauman on his skill with the virtual-reality system and how well he “painted” the door.

When asked about the showcase event, Araguz said it’s geared toward students who may not attend college and help them realize there are “good jobs in manufacturing.”

“The idea came from another school that was doing a manufacturing showcase,” Colvin said in a separate interview.

“We want (these students) to know these are high-growth, high-demand jobs and they’re viable,” she added. “They’re alive and thriving in the area.”