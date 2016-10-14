Emily Riley was a standout volleyball, basketball player at the school

When Emily (Gross) Riley returned to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., for her 10th class reunion last fall, she could not help but remember the challenges faced as a member of a class of 900 when just seven percent of them were women.

“It was not easy,” she said. “It does not take long for many cadets to recognize that service life is not for them. I think we lost around 300 of the initial 1,400 in the first six weeks of basic training alone.

“It was a tough four years with many challenges, but I am better person because of making the decision to work through that adversity.”

Riley is one of five people who will be inducted into the St. Paul High School Hall of Fame this month. The other four are Juli Burt, Dennis Doughty, Mary Hickey and Alan Myers.

The challenge of attending and graduating from a U.S. service academy is something that few get the opportunity to even attempt. The selection process in itself requires a diverse resume of accomplishments, which Riley achieved as part of St. Paul High School’s class of 2001.

Riley accepted her appointment from the late Paul Gilmore, even though she would have been accepted at most any university. Her GPA at St. Paul was just under 4.0.

“The Academy fit my personality,” Riley said. “The people there had the same morals and values that were important to me. It was a structured sort of life, one I wanted to follow. People were organized and disciplined and that seemed to fit my style. Although it was not first and foremost by any means, the fact that I could play Division I sports in the Mountain West Conference also played a part in my decision.”

And Riley did play sports for the Fighting Falcons, two years of basketball and one year of volleyball.

“I suffered an elbow injury in basketball as a sophomore,” she said. “It put me behind as far as a player. At that point, I re-evaluated things and thought it was a good time to give full focus to academics. The silver lining was that it also allowed me to take advantage of some great leadership opportunities. I was given the opportunity to run a ‘cadet in charge’ program for a full semester, something I could not have done if I was playing basketball. It definitely was the way to go because I would end up working with and listening to war-time veterans, astronauts as well as post graduates — people from the academy who had made a difference.

“Going back for that reunion was one of the coolest weekends I have had in a long time,” Riley said. “We went back up to the Cadet Area for a tour and it brought back memories of the time when your classmates saw you at your worst. The relationships that you build over those four years come back to life, as they were built during tough times. As I had no brothers and very few female classmates, many of those guys played the role of ‘brother’ for me and seeing them all again was a lot of fun. You pick right up where you left off and share story after story from those long Academy days.”

After her four years at the academy, she was assigned to Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina where she was an Aircraft Maintenance Officer for the C-17 Globemaster cargo jet. She was there for three years. In being over-manned for that position, she received an early out in 2008.

Upon leaving the military, Riley took a position with Stryker, a medical equipment company based in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“I wanted back home,” she admitted in making the decision to return to Norwalk. “So I came back and interviewed for a position at Fisher-Titus and have been fortunate to be part of this great team for seven years now. I am currently in the organizational development department and get to work on helping develop leaders and leadership programs within our organization. It’s truly a passion of mine and something that has come full circle for me since my Academy days.”

Riley was both a standout basketball and volleyball player at St. Paul.

As a member of the Mike Wasiniak-coached basketball team as a senior, the Lady Flyers were the first girls’ team to advance to the regional tournament. You will still find her name in the record books at St. Paul as well, as many have gone untouched since her graduation in 2001.

“I would say when I joined St. Paul’s 1,000-point club was a highlight of my athletic career at St. Paul,” she said. “I followed two other members of that club, Mandy Bowser and Colleen Creamer. They were great examples of ladies who could score with the basketball.

“Another bright spot was the opportunity to have my little sister, Anne, as my point guard for two years. There was nothing like getting a great pass from her. She was always looking for me down court. I’m sure I owe 500 of my points to her, and who knows how many turnovers she sacrificed to get me the ball,” Riley joked.

The volleyball teams under the guidance of Nancy Miller also were successful. Riley was the first player in school history to be named as a first team All-Ohio selection her senior year.

“Looking back, when you consider the caliber of teams that Nancy has put together, that accomplishment really means a lot to me. I was lucky to play with some amazing girls through the years and they deserve all the credit for making me the best player I could be,” Riley said.

To round out her high school accomplishments, Riley was named as state finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award Program and National Bronze Medal. This recognition is only given to 9 percent of high school students across the United States. Riley also was a recipient of the St. Paul High School Leadership by Example Award, which she will tell you means more to her than any of her athletic accolades.

The oldest of three daughters to Matt and Lori Gross, Emily and her husband Tavis have a son, Clay, 2 1/2, and a newborn daughter, Kendall.

