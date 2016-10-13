The Grand Dame of St. Paul has served the needs of others for years

The Grande Dame of St. Paul athletics has been recognized.

St. Paul athletes have never had a bigger fan.

With no fanfare like the one she received when she was named Miss Norwalk in 1935, Mary Elizabeth (Mayle) Hickey has quietly lived 95 years sharing the good news while serving the needs of others.

Hickey is one of five people who will be inducted into the St. Paul High School Hall of Fame this month. The other four are Juli Burt, Dennis Doughty, Alan Myers and Emily Riley.

She rode the famous Dinky rail car to Pleasant Elementary kindergarten and then attended St. Paul with her older sister, Rita, who would later become Sr. Mary Marilyn, SND.

“Rita was quite the Tom Boy,” Hickey said. “She was also very popular, a cheerleader in fact. She had no peers as far as an athlete. I remember her challenging me playing basketball when she guarded me, constantly taking the ball away as well as throwing and catching the baseball. She was so much better. In fact, she was so good that while she was at the academy in South Bend she would roll up her habit and hold her own with the boys.”

Hickey more than held her own in the classroom. She was the valedictorian of her class at St. Paul in 1938. She attended Saint Mary’s College in South Bend, Ind., graduating magna cum laude in June of 1942 with a degree in home economics and a minor in chemistry. She was president of the Sodality of Mary as well as the May Queen.

She taught chemistry at the college before moving back to Norwalk. Shortly thereafter, she moved back to South Bend where in 1942 she married Chicago native, Owen (Bud) Hickey. Bud’s employment, first with National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics and later at the Lewis Research Center, kept the couple in the Cleveland area. But, in 1959, the family moved back to Norwalk as Bud was now commuting to the Plum Brook (NASA) facility.

By the time the family moved back to Norwalk, it had expanded to seven, first, Tom, then Michael, followed my Mary Elizabeth (Betty), Owen (Larry), and John. All five attended St. Paul with the boys playing most every sport including basketball, baseball, track and tennis. And at every sports venue, Mom was front and center.

In 1963, the Rev. James Steinle asked Hickey to serve as the high school secretary. She answered his call and did the same later when the Rev. William Bodart asked her to move to the classroom to teach home economics. Again, she agreed and taught for eight years, also taking on duties as a business practice teacher.

“I remember taking my class to the Modern Market so my students could recognize good cuts of meat,” she said. “I also took them to look at appliances, assuring them that the most expensive was not always the best.”

She left St. Paul in 1976 for a position at Christie Lane, one that forced her back to college (BGSU) for classes on childhood development. She would visit homes of challenged children, explaining to parents financial support available. She also worked as a substitute teacher. She left Christie Lane in 1985.

It was 1979 when she became active in the revitalization of the alumni association. She was class rep for the class of ’38 and also served as a trustee, attending every meeting and participating in every decision and project. One of them was the annual dinner dance, an event that annually brought together her entire family.

Hickey, who lost her husband in 1975 to cancer, never slowed. The Home Economics Club, bridge, knitting, baking and traveling with her grandchildren were all part of her schedule. And there was also St. Paul and Notre Dame. If she couldn’t attend a sports event — and that was rare, even if she had to drive to South Bend — she sat at the kitchen table listening to broadcasts.

At the request of the Rev. Harvey Keller, she became a eucharistic minister, taking the Holy Communion to the hospital, Carriage House and to shut-ins. She also enjoyed being a lector, especially at the 6:15 a.m. Mass.

The Friday school Mass was her favorite, however. After the final blessing she could be assured of getting a hug and a whisper “Pray for Us” from high school football coach John Livengood.

The 2016 St. Paul High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 22 at the St. Paul Gathering Space and start after a 4:30 p.m. Mass. Dinner will be catered by Todd Berry and include the choice of lemon roasted half chicken with natural jus, braised pot roast with roasted fall vegetables or roast pork loin with wild mushroom ragout. Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $25 and include two drink tickets. To purchase tickets, contact the St. Paul Development Office at 419-668-7223.