Making permanent improvement levy continuous would save district money

If approved, that means the issue wouldn’t appear on the ballot every five years. The levy isn’t a new tax. It won’t increase money to the district and the tax is restricted to paying for permanent improvements, such as renovating, equipping, remodeling and furnishing district buildings.

“Every five years it’s been renewed by voters,” treasurer Joyce Dupont said during an informational meeting Tuesday at Norwalk High School. “When you approve it, you approve it for the next five years.”

The issue has been on the ballot since 1982.

Dupont said one advantage of making the levy a continuing one is it eliminates the cost to the school system for the board of elections to place it on the ballot every five years. The treasurer also said it allows for more long-term planning, which benefits the community. She estimated it would cost the district $25,000 to $30,000 to put the same issue on a special election, although she noted the cost can vary depending on how many items are on the ballot.

School board member Kevin Cashen said making the levy continuous would save the district money over the long-term since the school wouldn’t have to pay to have it on the ballot.

“It makes sense to do what we’re doing,” he added.

Norwalk Councilman Steve Schumm, who came to Tuesday’s informational meeting, agreed. He was there along with about a dozen NHS students who were there a class assignment, the school board members and district administrators.

Schumm said he thinks it’s “really smart” for the district to save election expenses by making the levy a continuing one.

Bob Germond, of Hasbrock Road, spoke against it during Tuesday’s board meeting. He said he always has supported P.I. levies and having the issue on the ballot very five years allows for a system of checks and balances, which he believes would be eliminated and undermined if taxpayers don’t see the levy presented anymore in the future.

“Citizens will have to pay forever,” said Germond, who wants voters to pay close attention to the fine print on the ballot language.

The levy brings in about $405,000 each year to the district. It costs the owner of a $100,000 home pays $36.27 per year.

If it doesn’t pass, Dupont said the district would need to find money out of its operating budget to cover what the P.I. levy does. Board member John Lendrum added that if the school doesn’t get the nearly $405,000 each year generated by the levy it would create a large hole in the overall budget.