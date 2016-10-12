District could face deficit spending as early as 2019

“We are looking good for ‘17 and ‘18. We’ll be OK,” she said during an informational meeting Tuesday at Norwalk High School.

The meeting covered the five-year forecast as well as the district’s permanent improvement levy, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Also, Superintendent George Fisk provided an academic update and a plan to better market the school system.

The district will be in deficit spending fiscal years 2019 through 2021, Dupont said.

Part of the reason for ending fiscal years 2020 and 2021 in the red is that the “5 for 5” levy expires in 2020, the treasurer explained. The emergency tax, which passed in 2015, lasts for five years and generates about $1.5 million annually.

“Until it renews, we’ve got red ink,” said Dupont, who noted predictions on revenue always are done on the conservative side.

Fisk, during his segment of Tuesday’s meeting, said his job as the superintendent is to “grow Norwalk” and make the school system as successful as possible.

“The more kids we get to go here, the better off we are,” he added.

Just as marketing is important for businesses, Fisk said it’s equally vital for schools. The superintendent said the district must take an active role in marketing to show the public how well the students are doing.

In the spring, Norwalk will release what’s known as a “quality profile” and publish the first edition of a marketing newsletter. Quality profiles started as a pilot project of 15 Ohio districts from the Cincinnati area in 2013. According to Fisk’s presentation, the sole intent is to show how districts perform in the following areas: Academics, arts, student leadership and activities, fiscal stewardship, parent/community involvement and student services.

Fisk said his vision is for the as-yet unnamed newsletter to go to people who are new to Norwalk and who might consider moving to the city.

“This will go out soon,” he said. “It will give them a little taste of what Norwalk is all about.”

The newsletter will include information on Norwalk City Schools, the community and each building.

Also, Fisk said the district will focus on adopting an early literacy program for kindergarten through fourth grade and will review the English/language arts program in grades five through 12. He said the K-4 literacy team will research reading programs and potentially recommend a new reading curriculum to the board in the spring.

The superintendent’s plan for the English/language arts program includes a team conducting an in-depth review of the curriculum and instructional practices.