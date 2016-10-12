Juli Burt instrumental in teaching students to know and love music

Grab any instrument from the band room and ask Juli Burt to play it — chances are she can not only play it but play it well.

It was a professor at Vandercook College of Music in Chicago who told all of his students that if they had not lived through a problem with an instrument, they could not help their students.

“So, I learned them all,” she said. “Well, I should qualify that. I do not touch the harp. Percussion, yes. Harp, no.”

Burt is one of five people who will be inducted into the St. Paul High School Hall of Fame this month. The other four Dennis Doughty, Mary Hickey, Alan Myers and Emily Riley.

At the insistence of her mother, Juli Noder, Burt learned to play the piano at an early age. At the same time, she learned to sing folk music while attending a Catholic elementary school in her home town of Henry, Ill.

“I played an instrument I didn’t even know existed in the Henry Senachwine High School band, the baritone,” Burt said. “The music teacher told me at the time that I was a perfect candidate to play it so I did. Little did I know that playing that instrument would lead me toward a career in music.”

It was at Vanderook College where she met her husband, Kris. He was following in his father’s footsteps as a music education major.

In 1976, Juli Burt was hired by St. Paul to be the new music teacher. At that time there were 30 students in grades 8 to 12 in band and 14 in the entire elementary band program. St. Mary’s school had 3 students in band. So the first order of business was to stir up a lot of enthusiasm and encouragement to get students interested in joining the band program. At St. Mary’s, in the first year alone, more than 40 students in grades five and six joined the program. The numbers grew over the years reaching a high of 98 students in the concert band in 1997. “The band was so big we could not fit risers and bodies on the new stage, so the risers were removed. It was great,” said Burt.

She began by teaching all the bands, a junior high choir and all the classroom music. The high school band also included marching band, jazz band and pep band as well as a busy solo and ensemble contest season. It was too much for one person and eventually in the 90s another music teacher was hired to teach kindergarten through third grade.

“I kept grade four general music and we added high school choir, high school music theory and high school guitar class as well as seventh-grade general music,” she said.

After discovering there was a half an hour free between the end of high school first period and grade school, Burt started a guitar class which eventually became a thriving folk group. “We utilized a high school and junior high group and covered the music for both schools Masses. My goal was always to include the students in the planning and to use the new fresh folk music that was being written to be used in the Mass,” Burt said.

Adding more music programing to the St. Paul community was always Burt’s goal.

“It was Sue Lesch who wanted to start a talent show for our students and there was a lot of interest at all ages. That led to an increased interest in the arts. I was then asked by the wonderful convocation center committee if we would like to include a new band room or an auditorium,” Burt said.

Burt immediately said they should combine the two and the talent show became a new tradition of Broadway musicals for the high school and junior high. Burt, along with several others, were able to involve many talented and hardworking community members in the production of the musicals to the point where they grew to selling out four performances a year.

“It was such a blessing to have the Joan C. Camp Performing Arts Center and it still continues to be today,” Burt added.

The heart of Burt’s job always was the band. Teaching young people to know and love music as much as she does was a joy each and every day. “Music teachers have the best job because we get all ages and many different groups over the course of a school day. Many of our smaller ensembles grew out of our love for the music and desire to experience it in as many ways as possible,” Burt said.

There always is a person in the family willing to help and that is her equally-talented husband, Kris. Juli can play 20 instruments. Kris can top that number. He is a retired music teacher, plays in bands and repairs instruments.

The Burts have three daughters, all musically inclined. Kasey is in her 16th year as a music teacher with the Whitehall schools near Columbus, Kerri has a degree in philosophy from The Ohio State University and Jenna has a degree in sociology from OSU. Jenna has two children, Max, 7, and June, 1.

